Borrell: Local is The Next Big Thing For Podcasting

Researcher Gordon Borrell says it is in an interview with Amplifii Media CEO Steve Goldstein. Borrell says local podcasts can make money, and it’s all about sponsorships.

“Podcasting is typical of all early onset programming. It’s flashy. It’s new. It’s interesting. So, marketers pay a premium to sponsor a podcast. It’s like the first banner ads in the early and mid-nineties when you couldn’t calculate CPMs.”

Borrell says he doesn’t even think local advertisers are being pitched podcasts yet. And he says he’s a little worried that the podcast content is mostly national, with some regional stuff. But, he says there’s not a lot of local.

