Packers Make Milwaukee Radio Move

The Green Bay Packers and iHeartMedia announced on Thursday that 97.3 The Game WRNW-FM will become the Milwaukee home for the Packers Radio Network, beginning in the 2022 season. The Packers are moving from WTMJ-AM, a stations they have been with in Milwaukee since 1929.

“While we’re disappointed in the Packers’ decision, we are grateful for our partnership over the years with the team,” said Steve Wexler, VP/Market Manager of GKB Milwaukee. “It’s been an honor to be steward of the Packers brand and we’re looking forward to continuing to serve sports fans and our marketing partners with a new era of football content. We’ll continue to cheer on the Packers for years to come.”

WTMJ Radio will continue to broadcast the games this season.

“The Packers have greatly appreciated the partnership with WTMJ over the years and will always respect the history they have with the franchise,” said Craig Benzel, Packers VP of sales and business development.