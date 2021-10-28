WOR Adds John Batchelor

Veteran talk show host and novelist John Batchelor will return to NYC radio November 1. ‘Eye on the World with John Batchelor’ is syndicated by CBS Audio and will air weeknights 9 PM-12 Midnight.

“I am astounded to be invited to join the legendary WOR at this promising time, when the listeners of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut begin the hard work to recover from these last rough years. This is a privilege,” said Batchelor.

“I have been a fan of John’s for almost two decades and the dedication he consistently displays in tracking down the details behind the important stories anywhere in the world and then sorting them out for listeners,” said Tom Cuddy PD.