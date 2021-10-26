SiriusXM Signs Ashley Flowers

Audiochuck and its founder Ashley Flowers have signed a new deal with SiriusXM giving the Satellite company exclusivity to ad sales for Crime Junkie, Anatomy of a Murder, CounterClock, and Park Predators. Audiochuck was previously with AdLarge.

The agreement calls for Stitcher to distribute all Audiochuck content across all podcast platforms.

“I’m incredibly excited to work with SiriusXM,” said Ashley Flowers, Founder and CEO of Audiochuck. “Since day one our mission has been creating top-of-the-line content that drives advocacy and change and I believe working with such an established multi-platform company will allow us to do bigger, better things and reach even more people with the important stories we want to tell.”

As part of the new relationship, Audiochuck, SiriusXM, Pandora, and Stitcher plan to collaborate in the development of additional content accessible across multiple platforms.

“Ashley and the team at Audiochuck have shown that great passion and great storytelling together can create a meaningful business and platform for important stories that may not otherwise be told. We are committed to supporting them as they provide critical true crime storytelling that not only informs listeners, but also drives social change,” said Scott Greenstein, President and Chief Content Officer, SiriusXM. “For Ashley and other innovators in podcasting, SiriusXM provides a home to do the best work of their careers. With three audio platforms as marketing vehicles that can reach the largest and most diverse audiences possible, they can serve their most loyal fans and create new ones.”