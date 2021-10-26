Cold Case Closer Look

‘Bonaparte’ is a ten-part, true crime series about a woman trying to solve the mysterious death of a childhood friend. Anne Champion believes that there are to many unresolved questions about the death of Laura Van Wyhe.

“Laura’s death has always stayed with me. There are too many things that don’t add up. A few years ago, I decided to start pushing for answers,” said Champion. “I’m working with Laura’s family to see if we can get people to come forward and share new details. Based on my review of the files, it’s clear that there are many inconsistencies and many open issues begging for further investigation.”

Champion is a partner in a NYC law firm, she has been working with Jason Stavers, a journalist and host of the podcast.