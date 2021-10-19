Season Four For Crime Beat

‘Crime Beat’, from Corus Entertainments Curiouscast podcast network, has launched season four. Nancy Hixt continues to host the bi-weekly program that looks at high-profile cases she has worked on in Canada and the United States.

“We are excited to bring a fourth season of Crime Beat to audiences and to continue providing a platform to share these important stories,” said Chris ‘Dunner’ Duncombe, Director of Podcasting. “We are so proud of the valuable work Nancy has dedicated to the podcast to shine a light in some of the darkest places.”

The first three seasons have been adapted for television on the Canadian Global Network.