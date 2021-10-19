PRX Builds Podcast Content Team

Public media organization PRX has announced Julie Shapiro and Audrey Mardavich will serve in newly-created strategic roles on the company’s content team. Shapiro will serve as Vice President of Editorial at PRX and Radiotopia and Mardavich will serve as Senior Director of Content of the Radiotopia.

“As the podcast industry accelerates, Julie will now bring her incredible experience, creativity, and creator-conscious mindset to podcasts and strategic partnerships across PRX’s growing portfolio, and will continue to guide Radiotopia as the network evolves,” said Jason Saldanha, Chief of Business Development and Content. “In addition, since the network’s inception, Audrey’s dedication to Radiotopia’s mission, content, and creators have been without comparison. We’re excited to drive a path forward in audio together that champions independent creators and their work.”

Both Shapiro and Mardavich will continue to serve as executive producers for ‘Radiotopia Presents’, a podcast feed and home for new limited series from independent creators.