A new survey of managers shows how tough it is to recruit new sales and marketing talent. The latest Borrell’s Local Marketing Trends looks at hurdles and explores solutions on how to attract new talent.

Gordon Borrell interviews master recruiter Robert Hawthorne, President of Hawthorne Search, to uncover what companies can do to salvage their sales teams. The pandemic is only part of the reason the advertising industry can’t find replacement.

You can listen to the podcast Here.