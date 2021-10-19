Dennis Prager Says He Has COVID

Syndicated talker Dennis Prager said on his show that he tested positive for COVID lat week and his worst symptoms were the chills and his fever never went over 99. Prager is broadcasting from his home while under quarantine. He said he wanted to receive natural immunity.

Prager told his audience that natural immunity is the most robust immunity you can have against COVID-19.

He said he hugged thousands of strangers at rallies around the country “without being inoculated.” And, he says, finally I got it from somebody.”

Prager said he’d been taking Zinc, Ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine, calling them therapeutics.”

The conservative talker is 73 years old.