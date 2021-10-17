First It Was Bob, Now It’s Dave.

Another format has launched where the music will be totally random. Audacy San Francisco has launched 105.3 Dave FM, Totally Random Radio on KITS-FM. Listeners will hear anything from Prince to Pat Benatar to The Cure, Journey, Nirvana, Huey Lewis and others.

“Dave FM is an opportunity for us to provide our audience a station that encompasses a wide array of music genres, full of recognizable hits across multiple decades,” said Stacey Kauffman, Regional Vice President and Market Manager, Audacy San Francisco. “We trust this station will be able to offer listener favorites each and every day, no matter their taste.”