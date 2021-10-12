PodcastOne Adds Two

PodcastOne has added a couple of True Crime genre podcasts. True Crime All the Time Unsolved and This is Monsters are the latest offerings available on multiple platforms.

“With the addition of True Crime All the Time Unsolved and This is Monsters PodcastOne continues to build on the compelling and original true crime genre,” said Kit Gray, President. “Our growth strategy demonstrates our expert knowledge of what drives podcast download numbers and advertiser generated revenue and we couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome these shows to our network.”