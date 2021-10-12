Former Congressman Hosting Podcast

The Salem Podcast Network will launch the Doug Collins Podcast October 25. Collins represented Georgia’s Ninth Congressional District from 2013 to 2021.

“I am excited to be hosting a podcast that will give conservatives the tools they need to go out into the marketplace of ideas and stand up for what we believe in,” said Collins. “Our country desperately needs to hear how a little idea that started with our Founding Fathers — the pursuit of happiness. This podcast will explore all topics ranging from politics to life advice and will blend them together for a well-rounded discussion that people can listen to and use to get the most out of life.”

“For years, I was so impressed with Doug Collins as a Congressman,” said Phil Boyce, SVP Spoken Word. “When we had the opportunity to bring him over to the Salem Podcast Network, we moved fast. He will be a great addition to our lineup, and will help us save the country we all love.”