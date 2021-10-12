KQED PRX Podcast Garage

KQED and public media organization PRX have launched PRX Podcast Garage. The space includes a recording studio, classroom and event space area.

“KQED has a long history as a trusted broadcaster and, more recently, as a podcast producer,” said Tim Olson, SVP Strategic Digital Partnerships. “We are also an educator and convener. The PRX Podcast Garage at KQED partnership allows us to share resources and knowledge to educate the public and community partners on how to produce and develop audio to tell their own stories.”

“We’re so thrilled to partner with KQED, a leader in public media, to open the PRX Podcast Garage at KQED,” said Gina James, VP, Strategic Impact at PRX. “Opening the PRX Podcast Garage at KQED allows us to champion community storytelling as a way to inspire change together. With our programs, we aim to equip local creators with resources that power them to amplify critical issues, embrace departure from norms, take risks, and practice an abundance mentality.”