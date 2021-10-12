New VSiN Outlet St. Louis

WGNU has flipped to a sports betting information format airing content from VSiN. WGNU 920 AM/104.5 FM will deliver VSiN’s real-time sports betting news and analysis across every major sport.

“We’re thrilled to introduce the St. Louis metro area to this informative and entertaining brand of sports talk,” said Bill Moir, WGNU consultant. “Sports betting education as a 24/7 format, and specifically the expert analysis from VSiN, is a perfect choice for WGNU. We’re excited to be the St. Louis home of VSiN.”

“Entering this top 25 market with a strong signal that spans the St. Louis metro area is just the beginning of our expansion plans at VSiN,” said Brian Musburger, VSiN Founder and CEO of VSiN. “We appreciate the opportunity to collaborate with innovative content providers like the WGNU team to help educate and entertain, even before sports betting is live in Missouri.”