New VP Marketing Veritonic

Veritonic has hired Kristin Charron as Vice President, Marketing. Charron joins the audio analytics platform from Triton Digital.

Veritonic’s analytics have become the indispensable barometer for brands and agencies to measure the intelligence and efficacy of audio advertising,” said Charron. “I am excited to be joining this innovative team, and look forward to further elevating the awareness, value and utility of the platform and the insights it provides.”

“As audio consumption continues to grow exponentially, the demand for sophisticated, real-time analytics has never been higher,” said Scott Simonelli, CEO/Founder of Veritonic. “Kristin’s experience and expertise will enable us to meaningfully increase awareness of the data and insights that Veritonic provides.”