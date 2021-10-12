Steve Harvey Renews With Premiere

Steve Harvey and Premiere Networks have worked out a new and extended agreement. The long-term agreement keeps The Steve Harvey Morning Show on the network and he will continue his work on development of new programs, promotions and charitable events.

“I’m happy to continue my fruitful partnership with Premiere Networks and host ‘The Steve Harvey Morning Show’ well into the future,” said Harvey. “Entering into this agreement further underscores my commitment to serving the community and the people. Humor is my gift, but it’s ultimately my connection to the people that motivates me. I’m excited to continue giving people much needed smiles and hard laughs in these uncertain times.”

“Steve is a multiplatform star and one of the most talented entertainers in the world,” said Julie Talbott, President, Premiere Networks. “He has the ability to entertain and engage audiences across any and every platform with fun, humor and heart. We couldn’t be happier to extend our relationship for years to come.”