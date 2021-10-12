Cumulus Hosts Hitting The Exits After Refusing Vaccine

They can’t say they weren’t warned. As we reported back in August, Cumulus gave all employees until October 11th to get their COVID-19 vaccine or face termination. WYCD Detroit co-host Roxanne Steele was one of several employees told not to return to work after refusing to get vaccinated.
The Colorado Times Recorder is reporting that Jeff Crank is out at KVOR in Colorado Springs. Crank started a podcast to continue his show.
Tim Hill is out of a job at sports station WNKT-FM in Columbia, SC, where he was also the PD. According to The State Hill said his various religious reasons were denied. Hill posted this video on Facebook where he said it was something he felt like he had to stand up for. “I’m raising three boys and I’m trying to teach them to stand up for what they believe in.”
Steele told Radio Ink last night that she’s going to take a bit of a break to recharge and has no plans to leave teh Detroit market. She’s open to having conversations about working in radio again.
Here’s whaat Steele posted on Facebook after being let go. “I know what you might be thinking. I’ve already heard it from co-workers, friends and family. Just get the shot. For me there’s a bigger picture people seem to be missing. If you are vaccinated and that makes you happy, I’m happy for you. I’m just personally not ready to get it. I have my reasons and it’s nobody’s business. I shouldn’t be bullied or forced to do something I don’t want to do, and that’s exactly what’s going on. I’m not against the vaccine so to say. I’m objective to the mandate of being told what I should do or not do or else. It’s very un-American. People should be able to choose to take this shot based on their specific medical and health needs, not for fear of losing their job or education or being looked at as an outcast. In a society that teaches us to be kind, and don’t be a bully, don’t discriminate, etc., when did we lose sight of that? I’m proud that I’m standing by what’s best for me. And what’s best for me may not be best for you and that’s ok.”
“Radio is a very cut throat industry and it’s too risky for me to just “get the shot” for the sake of keeping my job that would quickly fire me. My gut feeling has been telling me that day was near anyway but for different reasons. Ever since I signed my contract so much has changed. Sometimes the universe answers questions for you and that’s how I’m looking at this situation. I love radio and I always will. I’m so thankful for the incredible years I’ve had living out my dreams and embracing my passion. This situation is just another chapter in my book. I’m not done yet, but I don’t know what’s next for me. I’m giving it to God and he will lead me to where I’m suppose to be.”
Radio stations that operated remotely by VoIP during much of the pandemic are requiring shows to be produced in person at the studio. Steele says she don’t like being told what to do. Most people don’t like being told to wear seat belts, motorcycle helmets, show up for jury duty, to drive under the speed limit, obtain insurance, pay car registration, to be paid by direct deposit rather than by check and to follow those pesky FCC rules and format changes that limit what we can say and play on the air, but those are the mandates the government and employers impose as conditions of living in society and working on the radio. If people in radio don’t want to follow the rules intended to protect the health of people in the workplace; one can always podcasting.
She took a stand and was prepared for the consequences. I applaud her.
Plenty of misinformation out there. You ‘first responders’ to her on this thread should do some independent research.
Think on this: a person who receives a polo vaccine would not expect to get polo afterwards. That’s the point of getting the vaccine. Fully ‘vaccinated’ individuals have gotten covid following their shots. Doesn’t that strike you as odd? It should. Think about it…
The goal of getting the shot is to not die and to minimize the effects of a breakthrough infection from someone who was not vaccinated. If everybody was vaccinated very few people would be infected with breakthrough infections. Nobody who has been fully vaccinated has died from a breakthrough infection; since August I believe 5 talk show hosts who were not vaccinated have died for covid, a factor in NAB cancelling their convention that was supposed to be happening this week in Vegas. California, the state with the strictest covid policies, has the lowest number of new covid cases and deaths.
If this only affected her, she would be right. But we’re talking about an infectious disease. It is spread in the air. So when she shares a workspace with other people, her personal decision affects others. Have we become so selfish that we can’t understand that what we do individually can affect others? In addition, her choice affects everyone else’s healthcare costs. They have a company insurance plan, which, by the way, mandates an annual physical. They also mandate a no smoking policy in their offices. So this isn’t a selective thing. We need to learn that what we do as individuals affects others. One would think that someone who speaks to others every day on the radio would understand that. If she feels strongly about her personal rights, then the company has now given her more time to focus on herself.
These are the ramblings and weak justifications of someone who is also Jesus-induced and has failed to examine her priorities.
My body – my choice, my ass.
She doesn’t have polio because of a vaccine that was administered when she was a non-discerning kid.
This woman is so stultified that critical thinking is beyond her.
Another American phenomenon crashing into and wrecking realities.
The irony is: She figures she’s perched on a principle.
“There is a cult of ignorance in the United States, and there always has been. The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that “my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.” Isaac Asimov
Unfortunately now, that ignorance is amplified by Social Media and the Mainstream media, who are as desperate for eyes and ears as the easy to spot liar, grifter, coward, fraud and corrupt unfit incompetent Russian dupe we elected president.
The article neglected to say where this Scientist got her Medical Degree.