Cumulus Hosts Hitting The Exits After Refusing Vaccine

They can’t say they weren’t warned. As we reported back in August, Cumulus gave all employees until October 11th to get their COVID-19 vaccine or face termination. WYCD Detroit co-host Roxanne Steele was one of several employees told not to return to work after refusing to get vaccinated.

The Colorado Times Recorder is reporting that Jeff Crank is out at KVOR in Colorado Springs. Crank started a podcast to continue his show.

Tim Hill is out of a job at sports station WNKT-FM in Columbia, SC, where he was also the PD. According to The State Hill said his various religious reasons were denied. Hill posted this video on Facebook where he said it was something he felt like he had to stand up for. “I’m raising three boys and I’m trying to teach them to stand up for what they believe in.”

Steele told Radio Ink last night that she’s going to take a bit of a break to recharge and has no plans to leave teh Detroit market. She’s open to having conversations about working in radio again.

Here’s whaat Steele posted on Facebook after being let go. “I know what you might be thinking. I’ve already heard it from co-workers, friends and family. Just get the shot. For me there’s a bigger picture people seem to be missing. If you are vaccinated and that makes you happy, I’m happy for you. I’m just personally not ready to get it. I have my reasons and it’s nobody’s business. I shouldn’t be bullied or forced to do something I don’t want to do, and that’s exactly what’s going on. I’m not against the vaccine so to say. I’m objective to the mandate of being told what I should do or not do or else. It’s very un-American. People should be able to choose to take this shot based on their specific medical and health needs, not for fear of losing their job or education or being looked at as an outcast. In a society that teaches us to be kind, and don’t be a bully, don’t discriminate, etc., when did we lose sight of that? I’m proud that I’m standing by what’s best for me. And what’s best for me may not be best for you and that’s ok.”

“Radio is a very cut throat industry and it’s too risky for me to just “get the shot” for the sake of keeping my job that would quickly fire me. My gut feeling has been telling me that day was near anyway but for different reasons. Ever since I signed my contract so much has changed. Sometimes the universe answers questions for you and that’s how I’m looking at this situation. I love radio and I always will. I’m so thankful for the incredible years I’ve had living out my dreams and embracing my passion. This situation is just another chapter in my book. I’m not done yet, but I don’t know what’s next for me. I’m giving it to God and he will lead me to where I’m suppose to be.”

