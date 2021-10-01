River Radio Management Changes

Ohio based River Radio Ministries has started the process of naming a new President/CEO. After 20 years, Dan Baughman (r) will be transitioning out of the post that will be filled by Bill Montgomery (l).

Montgomery is taking on the role of Vice President of River Radio Ministries. In July 2022, he will transition to the acting President/CEO and in January 2023, he becomes the President/CEO.

“River Radio Ministries is blessed to have a legacy of tremendous leadership, which paves the way for a bright future. Our current dedicated team continues to find ways to serve and provide hope to our community,” said Montgomery. “I’m excited for this leadership opportunity in an uncertain world to continue pointing people to an unchanging God.”

“It is amazing what God has accomplished through this ministry and the team. I am thankful I have been able to play a part in this transformation as a community and industry leader,” said Baughman.

River Radio Ministries is the parent company of 104.9 The River (WCVO Columbus), 89.3 The River (WZNP Newark), 90.9 The River (WFCO Lancaster), and 89.3 The River (WZCP Chillicothe).