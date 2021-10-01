Jubal In, Kraddick Out

The Jubal Show has replaced Kidd Kraddick on Now 106.7 (KXDR-FM) Missoula, Montana. Kraddick was the morning offering on the Cherry Creek Media station for six years.

“We’re excited to work with Jubal. The entire team at The Jubal Show bring a strong desire to win and have shown it by the way they’ve worked with us to get the showoff the ground,” said Mark Elliott, Group Program Director. “I also want to thank the Kidd Kraddick Show, they’re equally great to work with and will remain in place on 3 of our Cherry Creek Media CHR stations.”

“I’m thrilled to bring The Jubal Show to Missoula, he has the creative energy we felt Missoula was missing in the morning for the CHR audience,” added Christian Grant, PD.