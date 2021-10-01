Jingle Ball Tour Set

The ‘iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour’ is back in front of live audiences. Stops in Dallas/Ft. Worth, Los Angeles, Minneapolis/St. Paul, Philadelphia, New York, Boston, Washington D.C., Chicago, Atlanta and Miami/Ft. Lauderdale are planned.

“What started as a local show 26 years ago is now a globally televised holiday music event featuring the biggest hit artists and songs of the year,” said John Sykes, President of Entertainment Enterprises for iHeartMedia. “And, for those who can’t get a ticket to the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour, they can watch on The CW Network, who will bring this music celebration to millions of fans’ living rooms with a two-hour TV broadcast special.”

Once again Capital One is the primary sponsor of the event. Featured artists include: Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, Jonas Brothers, Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, Megan Thee Stallion and more.

The Broadcast special will air December 15.