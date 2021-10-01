The NAB, A Look Ahead

At the start of 2022, Curtis Legeyt will be the new President and CEO of the National Association of Broadcasters. The next issue of Radio Ink Magazine has an exclusive interview with the incoming leader of the trade organization.

This is a crucial period for the NAB – the COVID era. COVID has forced two straight cancellations of the organization's biggest revenue generator; the NAB show.

In the October 4, 2021 issue Legeyt not only talks about the financial shape of the NAB but also takes on questions about the push from musicFIRST on royalties, the revenue challenges big tech has created for radio and NAB membership.

The October 4th issue also reveals the Radio ink Radio Wayne Awards, the 29th year for the best in Sales and Management.

The issue also honors Radio’s Unsung Heroes, the people who do the “heavy lifting” behind the scenes.

We also have the details of the third annual Sales Compensation Study.



