Skyview Adds Murphy, Sam and Jodi Morning Show

Colbert Media Group’s morning show Murphy, Sam and Jodi and Skyview Networks have announced a new partnership. Skyview becomes the new sales partner for the 5-hour show that already airs on over 60 stations. Colbert Media Group continues to syndicate the program.

“Skyview Networks is an innovator, turning compelling content into results for its advertisers. Colbert Media Group is the catalyst of Murphy, Sam and Jodi’s national growth and success. Blending Colbert’s exceptional service to our program’s partner stations with Skyview’s relentless commitment to its clients is naturally synergistic,” commented hosts Murphy, Sam and Jodi. “We are excited about the partnership.”

“Murphy, Sam and Jodi are a very successful morning drive team airing on strong Adult Contemporary stations. They connect in a meaningful way that resonates and starts listeners’ days out just right,” said Jeanne-Marie Condo, Executive Vice President of Skyview Networks. “The show is receiving a strong agency response as we enter an exciting Upfront season.”

For more on the Murphy, Sam and Jodi program, visit colbertmediagroup.com/murphy-sam-and-jodi and for affiliation information, contact [email protected]