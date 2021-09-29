Seacrest Renews With iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia has signed a new contract with Ryan Seacrest. The three-year contract extends through December 2025.

“Continuing my relationship with iHeartMedia was a no-brainer,” said Seacrest. “Thirty years speed by when you love what you do. I get to live out my dream every day by interacting with our listeners and hearing their stories.”

“We are honored to continue working with Ryan, who has consistently delighted audiences both digitally and in-person with his knowledge, energy and trustworthiness,” said Rich Bressler, COO/CFO “Ryan is truly unique in the world of entertainment, with a keen eye for business and the talent to match. His impact is unparalleled, and we congratulate him on nearly three decades as part of the iHeartMedia family!”