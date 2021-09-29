Jack is Back in Morning Drive

On Monday, October 4th, a classic name, voice, and personality will debut on Fort Wayne’s Classic Rocker 963XKE. Jack Hammer returns to morning radio after an 11-year hiatus.

Hammer began his Fort Wayne radio career in 1990 and hosted morning and afternoon programs on several local radio stations over the next 20 years before accepting the position of Executive Director of the Three Rivers Festival for 11 years.

The Jack Hammer Show will deliver the best classic rock in the morning, along with Hammer’s unique and hilarious view on, well, everything.

“Having been lucky enough to have worked with Jack on the radio, I can attest to how much he has been missed in his hiatus from the air. I’m also lucky enough to call him my friend, and I think many people who have tuned in to his radio programs over the years have a similar feeling. I’m looking forward to listening to him every morning and having my friend make me laugh”, says JJ Fabini, program director for 963XKE. “Plus, having Jack and Doc West, another legendary local broadcaster, on the same radio station is something I am extremely excited about,” Fabini added.

“I never thought that I would once again be so excited about getting up at 4am, but the opportunities and possibilities that lie ahead are boundless. I look forward to once again entertaining people on the radio, and doing it on WXKE, the rock station I listened to growing up in Ft. Wayne is the icing on the cake,” said Jack Hammer.