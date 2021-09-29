Country Radio HoF Deadline

The deadline to purchase tickets for the 2021 Country Radio Hall of Fame Induction Dinner and Awards Ceremony is October 6. The event is set for October 13 in Nashville.

The Class of 2021 Country Radio Hall of Fame inductees will be honored and will include four off-air radio broadcasters and four on-air radio personalities. Special presentations will also be made to this year’s CRB Artist Career Achievement Award and President’s Award recipients.

Anyone attending the Country Radio Hall of Fame ceremony will need to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID test result completed within 48-hours of the event.

More information and tickets can be found Here.