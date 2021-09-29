KYW Inducts Three Into Hall of Fame

KYW Newsradio in Philadelphia has inducted three members into its Hall of Fame: former Director of News & Programming Steve Butler, longtime morning news anchor Harry Donahue, and longtime afternoon anchor Steve Nikazy.

The inductees, nominated and elected by the current KYW Newsradio staff, join a select group of Hall of Famers which includes NBC News’ Andrea Mitchell, longtime Suburban Bureau Chief Jay Lloyd, and others.

“These three inductees dedicated their long, storied careers to informing the Philadelphia region,” said David Yadgaroff, Audacy Philadelphia Senior Vice President & Market Manager. “They helped build the legacy of KYW Newsradio into what it is today, and are incredibly deserving of this honor.”

Steve Butler spent decades leading the top radio news team in Philadelphia. Steve’s connections date back to 1974 when he was a participant in the station’s annual Newstudies program. During college, he was a desk assistant in the KYW newsroom. After graduating from Temple University and a year-long stop in Trenton as legislative reporter, Butler joined the KYW Newsradio staff in 1979 as a news writer and reporter. He covered the transportation and City Hall beats until 1985. He returned as news director and executive editor in 1986, then in 1989 stepped away to oversee editorial operations at Inside Radio, where he helped launch the first daily trade publication for the US radio industry. In 1997 Butler returned to KYW Newsradio to supervise all on-air production and content of the station, a position he held until his retirement in 2018.

Harry Donahue joined KYW Newsradio in 1974 as a freelance reporter and anchor. In 1979 he started a 35-year run as KYW’s morning drive news and sports anchor. He was a voice of authority who earned equal respect for his work outside the studio. Harry covered the papal mass conducted by Pope John Paul II on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway and two Super Bowl appearances by the Philadelphia Eagles. His depth of knowledge about Philadelphia and its sports scene was an invaluable resource in the newsroom. Harry seemed to personally know everyone in the city.

Steve Nikazy spent 29 years behind the mic at KYW Newsradio. His storytelling, distinctive voice and delivery, composure, and sense of humor are some of the many things that make him legendary. Steve was on the air during historic events such as the Persian Gulf War, the John Heinz plane crash, the O.J. Simpson trial, and the 9/11 attacks, and was the longtime voice of “Reporters’ Roundup.” Steve’s duties also included moderating KYW Newsradio’s pre-election programs, coverage of the Tall Ships events at Penn’s Landing, the 2008 Phillies World Series Parade and the 2018 Eagles Super Bowl Parade. Steve would always be willing to coach the most novice reporters with writing, editing, and sound techniques.