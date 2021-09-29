A One-Year Special Event

iHeartMedia and Charlamagne Tha God’s The Black Effect Podcast Network will celebrate their one-year anniversary with a special event on October 7th at Variety Playhouse in Atlanta.

The special event will consist of some of the network’s top podcasts coming together for one night and will be hosted by Flame Monroe, co-host of “Laugh and Learn.” The event will feature live recordings from “Whoreible Decisions” with Mandii B and WeezyWTF and “The 85 South Show” with DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller, and Chico Bean. Tickets are on sale now: For additional details and to purchase both in-person and live tickets, fans can go to The Black Effect website.

The Black Effect Podcast Network launched last year in September 2020. The network brings together influential and trusted voices in Black culture for conversations around social justice, pop culture, sports, mental health, news, comedy and more.