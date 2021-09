Jaime Jarrín, the Spanish-language radio voice of the Los Angeles Dodgers announced on Tuesday that he’s retiring after the 2022 season. It will be his 64th season with the Dodgers.

Jarrín was the director of news and sports at Spanish language radio station KWKW when the Dodgers moved to the West Coast and began broadcasting games on KWKW in 1958. In 1959 Jarrin joined KWKW’s Dodgers broadcast team.