Elvin is Back in The Building

Elvin Fluellen takes over as Market Manager for Cumulus’ 5-station cluster in Macon. Fluellen rejoins Cumulus Macon from CMG in Jacksonville where he was an AE.

Fluellen was GSM/Digital Sales Manager for Cumulus in Macon from 2016-2019. He was also an Account Executive for Cumulus Albany from 2012-2016. Fluellen has also held programming leadership and on-air positions during his 23-year radio career, including 13 years as Operations Manager/Program Director for iHeartMedia in Albany, GA.

Mark Sullivan, Regional Vice President for Cumulus said, “It’s exciting to have Elvin rejoining the team in Macon as he did a wonderful job for us and made a lasting impact with the staff, advertisers and community. I’m very pleased to work alongside him again and look forward to many more successes together.”

Fluellen added, “I want to say thank you to Mary Berner, Bob Walker, and Mark Sullivan for this great opportunity. I am thrilled to be returning to Cumulus Macon and honored to be leading such a stellar team. I look forward to continued success as a top-performing cluster in the market and for the company.“