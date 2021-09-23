Long-Time Industry Vet Dick Downes Passes

(By Barry O’Brien) I first met Dick in the mid 80’s when Bill Clark and Dwight Case hired Dick for the R&R sales department in Los Angeles. I was in charge of sales on the East Coast in R&R’s Washington, DC Bureau.

Over the years, Dick and I formed a close bond…even when he worked for Radio Ink, and when he was running his very successful CPM Group, producing high quality magazines for radio stations all over the country. When my wife Nancy and I moved to Florida full time about 11 years ago, Dick and I became even closer.

Dick was great for a laugh, or to just shoot the breeze. Our politics were polar opposites, and I had no interest in his passion for football, but we both loved Jimmy Buffett and good restaurants. Dick was in the VA Hospital for more than a year here, and when he got out, I helped him sell his home and find an apartment in downtown West Palm Beach. Which did have his mandatory water view, by the way.

He wanted so badly to go to Jetty’s Restaurant in Jupiter (he loved their swordfish), and ironically, I had arranged to take him there tonight. Unfortunately, God had other plans.

Rest in peace, pal. You fought the good fight.

Note: Dick Downes was 74 years of age when he died.