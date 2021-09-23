The Voice of Cody Dies at 52

Big Horn Radio in Wyoming, owned by Larry and Susan Patrick, announced the passing of host Darian Dudrick after a sudden illness. He leaves behind his wife, April, and two children, Kaitlyn and Christian.

The following statement has been released by Larry and Susan Patrick, the owners of the Big Horn Radio Network: “Darian Dudrick was with the Big Horn Radio Network for seven years and was a stalwart presence on KODI with the Daybreak Show and Speak Your Piece. Darian was an award-winning broadcaster multiple times over and had a strong impact on the community by shining a light on many local issues and bringing all sorts of opinions and people together on Speak Your Piece. He interviewed local, regional, state, and national figures and his deft handling of interviews will truly be missed on our airwaves. More importantly, Darian was a terrific guy. He loved his family, God, his community, and his coworkers. He took such joy in his life, work, and family and was an example to us all. We hold his family in our thoughts and prayers. Darian is a light and a voice that we will all miss tremendously.”

Darian graduated from Colorado State University-Pueblo and was a 22-year newspaper industry veteran, mainly as an editor. He previously lent his journalism expertise to newspapers in Denver and Cody.