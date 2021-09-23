BLT Program Leaders Support Tax Cert

The Dean and Associate Deans of the Broadcast Leadership Training Program; are urging the reinstatement of the tax certificate program. “In order to increase diversity within the broadcast industry, it is critical that we prioritize removing any barriers to entry for women, people of color and socially disadvantaged individuals who are pursuing broadcast ownership opportunities.”

A letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer urges support of the legislation because; “These bills would create opportunities to entry for women and people of color to be included in deal flow and enhances opportunities to raise the capital needed to become station owners.”

BLT is a 10-month, Executive-MBA style program that exposes broadcasters who aspire to advance as group executives or station owners, particularly women and people of color, to the fundamentals of purchasing, owning and running a successful broadcast operation.

You can read the full text of the letter Here.