FNL Revisited

The small-town drama series Friday Night Lights is the focus of a new weekly podcast from Cadence13 and Black Barrel Media. ‘Clear Eyes, Full Hearts: A Friday Night Lights Rewatch’ is hosted by Derek Phillips, and Stacey Oristano; who portrayed Billy Riggins and Mindy Collette-Riggins on the show.

“Fifteen years later, Friday Night Lights remains at the top of the list of iconic series, beloved by fans around the world,” said Chris Corcoran, CCO, Cadence13. “We’re thrilled to team up with Derek, Stacey, and our partners at Black Barrel Media and Ritual Productions to revisit our favorite characters, moments, and memories.”

The hosts will invite listeners to take a trip back to Dillon, home of the Panthers and the Lions, as they break down iconic show moments, share behind-the-scenes stories, and answer fan questions. They’ll be joined by special guests from the Friday Night Lights family: writers, directors, and fellow cast members.

The podcast launches September 28 with new episodes dropping every Tuesday.