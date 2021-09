890 WLS-AM is adding ‘Let’s Go with Catie Keogh’ to its Sunday evening line-up. The one hour show will be hosted by travel expert Catie Keogh.

I am so excited to be back on WLS with my new show,” said Keogh. “My show is a place to escape, a place to learn and a place to dream about your next travel adventure around the globe and close to home.”

“I am delighted to have travel expert Catie Keogh back on the Big 89 as she explores Chicago,” said Stephanie Tichenor, PD.