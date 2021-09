‘The Russ Parr Morning Show’, has been added to the the line-up at iHeart’s 92.1 The Beat, Moyock NC/Norfolk VA. The show is based at WMMJ/WDCJ, Washington D.C.

“We’re incredibly excited to welcome ‘The Russ Parr Morning Show,’” said DJ Fountz, PD. “Russ and the crew are highly-entertaining, funny, and relatable and we know our listeners will love getting up to ‘Parr’.”

The Reach Media syndicated show is heard in more than 40 cities across America.