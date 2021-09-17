ESPN Debuts NHL Podcast

‘The Crease’ is hosted by Hall of Fame sportscaster Linda Cohn and NHL reporter Emily Kaplan. Cohn has hosted ESPN+ program ‘In The Crease’; now in its fourth season.

“We can’t wait to give NHL fans what they’ve never had before,” said Cohn. “I’m ecstatic to team up with Emily who shares my passion for the greatest game in the world.”

“I’m thrilled for the opportunity to team up with Linda – a role model I’ve long admired, who I am now lucky enough to call a friend. We truly believe we’ll be able to bring hockey fans something unique,” said Kaplan. “We’re going to use this platform to share our opinions and insights from covering the game, while having candid and fun conversations with players that will let their personalities shine through.”

‘The Crease’ debuts September 20 with new episodes dropping every Monday and Thursday.