Presidential Notice Of WBZ Anniversary

WBZ NewsRadio has received a letter from President Joe Biden, marking the station’s 100th Anniversary. Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker marked the centennial celebration of the Boston station with a citation.

President Joe Biden wrote, “Radio has long been an important aspect of American life- narrating the triumphs and tragedies that have defined American, as well as the day-to-day news that keeps listeners engaged with their communities. Over the decades, radio stations like WBZ NewsRadio have been on the forefront of journalism, providing entertainment and valuable information to the people who tune in throughout the day.”

“For a station to broadcast for 100 years is nothing short of amazing,” said Alan Chartrand, Market President, iHeartMedia Boston. “Listeners and advertisers consistently utilize this heritage brand as evidenced by WBZ’s continued ratings and revenue success. People lean into objective news sources to remain informed and none has been more dependable than WBZ NewsRadio.”

Sunday, September 19th, the 100-day centennial celebration will culminate with a day of vignettes spanning the memorable moments from the station’s first 100 years.