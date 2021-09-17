Room For Latino Podcast Growth

Edison Research released a new report called The U.S. Latino Podcast (non) Listener Report which focused on the Latino audience that is not listening to podcasts. The goal was to find out why they weren’t listening.

The U.S. Latino Podcast Listener Report 2021, released in July 2021 by Edison Research, revealed that only 36% of Latinos were monthly podcast listeners. This latest report took a closer look at the 64% of U.S. Latinos age 18+ who are not monthly podcast listeners.

Seventy percent of those who aren’t monthly podcast listeners say that podcasts ‘just aren’t for them. The next most popular reasons: 48% say they don’t have enough time to listen and 47% say that podcasts are too long.

Forty-three percent of monthly podcast non-listeners say they would be interested if there were podcasts available on the topics they are interested in, 33% said they would be interested if podcasts were easier to discover, and 28% said they would be interested if a well-known personality they liked hosted a podcast.

23% of U.S. Latino podcast non-listeners say they don’t really understand what a podcast is, 29% say they are not so sure how to listen to a podcast, and 31% say they don’t really know how to find a podcast. Thirty-one percent say they have to pay to subscribe to a podcast.

Forty-four percent of U.S. Latinos have never listened to a podcast and 20% have not listened to a podcast in the last month, but a new study finds that 67% of U.S. Latinos who don’t listen to podcasts already listen to spoken word audio.

The report was commissioned by Adonde Media, LWC Studios, Libsyn, PRX, Simplecast, Sonoro, SXM Media,and was conducted by Edison Research.

Over 2500 interviews were conducted online for this study. In the study were U.S. Hispanic/Latino adults age 18+ in May 2021. The data was weighted to the age/sex/country of origin of U.S. Hispanic/Latino population and The Infinite Dial 2021 podcast listening statistics. The survey was offered in English and Spanish, and 17% of total respondents took the survey in Spanish.

Download the full Edison Research report HERE.

NOTE: At Radio Ink’s Hispanic Radio Conference in Miami next week, we have a session on podcasting called Podcasting: How to Succeed with the Message, the Marketing, and the Medium with Eric Garcia, VP/Audio Sales, NY-Eastern Region, Univision and Juleyka Lantigua, Founder/CEO, LWC Studios. More details HERE.