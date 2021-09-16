NAB Launches “Trusted” Journalism Campaign

The National Association of Broadcasters has launched a series of new commercials for stations to air that underscore the importance of fact-based journalism, they says, “at a time when misinformation is running rampant on social media.

Listen to or download the commercials HERE. The ads ask listeners to text “radio” to 52886 and let their elected officials know they depend on local journalism, while taking a jab at social media for spreading disinformation. The spots are part of NAB’s We Are Broadcasters campaign.

“At a time when misinformation and disinformation are all too common online, the local journalism broadcasters provide is more important than ever – we deliver the facts Americans need to know without fear or favor,” said NAB President and CEO Gordon Smith. “We want to remind the public and our nation’s leaders about the indispensable role broadcasters play in our local communities every day as the most trusted source of news.”