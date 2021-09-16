A Townsquare Revival

The Steve & DC Show is returning to 95.3 The Bear in Tuscaloosa. Steve Shannon and DC Daniel linked up in St. Louis in 1991, jumped into successful syndication and then went their separate ways in 2007.

Steve Shannon has been hosting the morning show on WFFN since 2016, and added co-host Meg Dowdy in 2017. With Dowdy being promoted to a Regional Content Director for Townsquare Media, overseeing more than 40 stations in seven markets; she’s leaving the morning show, creating openings that needed to be filled.

“I am so excited to get back in the booth with my old friend DC,” said Shannon. “We have a special chemistry I think is rare in this industry, and there’s just this sense of unforced, genuine honesty when we’re on the air – as honest as you can be on the radio.”

Daniel is coming over to Townsquare from Gulf South Communications, to take over as Director of Content and re-unite with his old morning partner.