Lisa McKay Scholarship Deadline TODAY

Today, September 17 is the deadline to apply for the CRB Lisa McKay Women in Radio Scholarship program. Three recipients will be awarded the scholarship honoring the late Lisa McKay, a successful programmer and member of the Country Radio Hall of Fame.

The program will award three aspiring female radio programmers the opportunity to attend the CRS. Each package will include complimentary registration, hotel and airfare for CRS 2022, February 23-25, 2022 in Nashville.

Eligible applicants must be either a female College Senior broadcast communications student involved in radio programming or a female with one to three years maximum experience in the radio business as a Program Director, Assistant Program Director, or Music Director. This individual must be a first-time CRS attendee.

Application Information can be found Here.