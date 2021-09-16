Gracie’s Virtual Awards Date Set

The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation has announced the 46th Annual Gracie Awards will take place virtually Tuesday, October 5, at 7:00 PM ET. The event will be hosted by actress and comedian Lauren Ash and feature performances by Jewel and Gospel Singer CeCe Winans.

“Lauren’s comedic spirit and incredibly talented performers will create a Gracies to remember…and worthy of our 70th anniversary celebration,” said Becky Brooks, President, Alliance for Women in Media Foundation. “We will inspire and entertain our friends, fans, and followers with this year’s virtual event, and look forward to raising a glass together, in person next year to celebrate the accomplishments of women in media.”

Watch the event on the AllWomenInMedia page on Facebook.