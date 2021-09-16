Boise Radio Vet KJ Mac Honored

KJ Mac has been awarded a lifetime achievement award from the Idaho State Broadcasters Association. Mac has been the voice of 101.5 Kool FM since 2016.

“It’s an honor to be given this recognition by the ISBA. I consider myself one of the lucky ones to have a career I love and be able to work with some incredible people in this crazy thing we call radio,” said Mac.

“You would think after 44 years on the air here in the Treasure Valley that KJ would be getting tired of it. But, what we see is the opposite,” said Darrell Calton, CEO Iliad Media Group. “He has become such a great mentor for the rest of the programming team, bringing experience and showing what passion for the broadcast industry looks like.”