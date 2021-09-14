Gogoel Joins Howell in Chicago

WLS-AM has appointed Bret Gogoel as the Executive Producer of The John Howell Show on Chicago News/Talk radio station 890 WLS-AM. Gogoel has been a technical producer, fill-in producer and podcast manager for WLS since 2017.

Gogoel steps up to fill the role vacated by Mallory Vor Broker, who is now on-air reporter for 890 WLS-AM, covering Chicago City Hall and the political beat for 890 WLS-AM following the retirement of Bill Cameron.

Stephanie Tichenor, Program Director, 890 WLS-AM, said: “I am delighted to announce that Bret Gogoel will be the new executive producer of The John Howell Show. Bret has worked for Cumulus for over four years and during his tenure has worn many hats including producing the Chicago Bulls, Chicago White Sox, the PoPo Report, the Trip Sisters and more. Bret has also been an integral ‘pinch-hitter’ producer who has regularly filled in to produce drive time programs. He is the perfect fit for our afternoon drive team.”

Gogoel said, “I couldn’t be more excited to step into the big shoes left by Mallory and work with a consummate professional like John Howell. I hope to take everything I’ve learned from my time here at WLS and continue to put out a top-notch product.”