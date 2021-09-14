Lakin Hired as WIP PD

Rod Lakin is the new Brand Manager of SportsRadio WIP-FM in Philadelphia. He replaces Spike Eskin who took over programming at WFAN in New York City. Both stations are owned by Audacy.

Lakin has spent nearly two decades in the spoken word format in Phoenix, first joining ESPN Radio 860 and Newsradio 620 KTAR in 2003. He was a founding member of Sports 620 KTAR upon its launch in 2007, serving in a variety of roles over the next several years including director of the Arizona Diamondbacks Radio Network. In 2014, Lakin was named executive producer for Arizona Sports 98.7 FM, the flagship station of the Arizona Cardinals, Arizona Diamondbacks, and Phoenix Suns. In 2018 Lakin added programming duties for ESPN 620 AM and was named Program Director of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM in 2019.

“I’m pleased to welcome Rod Lakin to the WIP team and begin the next chapter for our iconic station,” said David Yadgaroff, Senior Vice President and Market Manager, Audacy Philadelphia. “Rod brings a breadth of experience and deep understanding of what works in the sports audio format, which I trust will position WIP for much success as the home for Philadelphia sports fans.”

“I have the deepest respect for the iconic WIP brand and what it means to the most passionate fan base in the country,” said Lakin. “To have an opportunity to join the talented team at 94WIP is truly an honor, and I want to thank David Yadgaroff, Jeff Sottolano, Spike Eskin and Audacy for their belief in me.”