Marketron Launches New Platform For Sellers

It’s called REV and it was built for salespeople. According to a company press release REV unifies the entire sales process on a single platform.

Marketron SVP for products Jimshade Chaudhari says, “Marketron REV transforms the sales process with unprecedented efficiency, so sellers gain the freedom to focus more time on hitting quotas. Because the platform eliminates redundancies, automates administrative tasks, and empowers broadcasters to price inventory more accurately, sellers no longer have that swivel chair experience. Simply put, the Marketron REV platform accelerates revenue.”

The company says by using the new platform salespeople can convert proposals to orders quickly, send them for approval, and execute them into most traffic systems, including non-Marketron platforms such as WideOrbit.