Audacy To Carry Wizards Games

On Tuesday the NBA’s Washington Wizards announced a new partnership with Audacy’s WTEM-AM to broadcast all 82 games of the 2021-22 season. The partnership returns the Wizards to a flagship sports radio station for the first time in seven seasons.

Dave Johnson and Glenn Consor will continue calling the games with Johnson returning for his 25th season as the franchise’s play-by-play voice. Consor will be in his 15th season as color commentator.

The station will also host a variety of Wizards programming, including regular appearances from Wizards head coach Wes Unseld Jr. and general manager Tommy Sheppard.

Wizards’ games will also continue to be broadcasted on WFED 1500 for the 2021-22 season.