Foundation Nets $200K From Tourney

The Broadcasters Foundation of America raised over $200,000 to help broadcasters in need during Monday’s 2021 Celebrity Golf Tournament at the Sleepy Hollow Country Club in Briarcliff Manor, NY.

More than 150 broadcasters and celebrities turned out to help support broadcasters who have experienced terrible loss due to illness or unforeseen disaster.

“The Celebrity Golf Tournament is one of our biggest annual fundraising events,” noted stated Jim Thompson, President of the Broadcasters Foundation. “We had to cancel last year’s tournament due to the pandemic, and we are grateful to return this year and to have strong support from our sponsors and players. The money comes at a time when we are helping more broadcasters and their families than ever before. Our thanks also goes to everyone who has generously supported the mission of the Broadcasters Foundation with a donation.”