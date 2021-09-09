SoundExchange Leadership Changes

SoundExchange has promoted two on its legal team. The company also announced its Chief Legal Counsel will be stepping down at the end of the year.

Tim Dadson (left) has been promoted to General Counsel, Brieanne Jackson (right) has been promoted to Deputy General Counsel; and Colin Rushing (center) has decided to step down as Chief Legal Counsel at the end of 2021 after almost 14 years at the company.

“It is an exciting time at SoundExchange as we innovate technology solutions, grow our suite of fintech services, and expand our data capabilities to empower creators everywhere,” said Michael Huppe, President/CEO “Tim is an exceptional leader with more than two decades of experience that will help support our transformation by leading the legal team at this critical juncture.”

On Colin Rushing leaving the company; Huppe said, “We thank him for his countless contributions to our organization and the important role he has played in striving for fairness for creators everywhere. We are excited for Colin and wish him the best in his next chapter.”

“It has been a tremendous honor to serve music creators in my time at SoundExchange,” said Rushing. “I am proud of what our team has accomplished. I’m looking forward to my next chapter, and plan to keep pursuing my passion: helping music creators thrive in a constantly changing landscape.”