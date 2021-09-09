Philly Radio Icon Big Daddy Graham Passes

SportsRadio 94WIP Philadelphia is remembering ‘Big Daddy Graham’. Born Edward Gudonis he spent more than 20 years hosting his daily program.

Big Daddy was also a stand-up comedian, an actor, playwright and author. He was a regular on sports television in Philadelphia and the host of a podcast ‘Big Daddy Graham’s Classic Rock Throwdown’.

“WIP lost one of its best people, and this city lost one of its cherished, most talented entertainers,” said morning show host Angelo Cataldi. “We all here at WIP are devastated by the news.”

Remembrances and tributes can be found on the 94WIP Website. Big Daddy Graham was 68.